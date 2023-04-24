Bentonville's new salad stop: Crisp & Green

Arkansas' first Crisp & Green opened in Bentonville over the weekend and I was there for the second day of fast-casual health food.

What to expect: The Minnesota-based chain, which will soon have locations in 19 states, serves salads, grain bowls, smoothies and more. You can go with their signature recipes or build your own.

It also hosts free workout classes on many weekends.

What happened: I went for a build-your-own salad with arugula, mixed greens, roasted chicken, avocado, feta cheese, shredded carrots, cabbage, olives and lemon herb vinaigrette.

This place has plenty of options to fit most tastes, and it's easy to go vegan, vegetarian or gluten-free.

Zoom in: Our Axios Twin Cities colleague Torey Van Oot, a Crisp & Green regular, dished on her go-to orders:

🥗 The You Feta Believe It with roasted chicken, strawberries and yes, feta, is a fan favorite. Act fast; it's usually only available in the spring and summer.

🇬🇷 Big appetite? Go for a grain bowl. The portions are generous — I can often stretch one into two meals. My go-to is the Ahh, Greek out!?

🍌 The Date Night smoothie is filling enough for a full meal, combining banana, medjool dates, almond butter, cacao nibs and vanilla pea protein. For a lighter drink, try the berry-forward Purple Rain, named in honor of this Minnesota icon!

🧀 Pro tip: Add a parmesan crisp to any salad for a small extra fee. It's worth it!