Bentonville's new salad stop: Crisp & Green
Arkansas' first Crisp & Green opened in Bentonville over the weekend and I was there for the second day of fast-casual health food.
What to expect: The Minnesota-based chain, which will soon have locations in 19 states, serves salads, grain bowls, smoothies and more. You can go with their signature recipes or build your own.
- It also hosts free workout classes on many weekends.
What happened: I went for a build-your-own salad with arugula, mixed greens, roasted chicken, avocado, feta cheese, shredded carrots, cabbage, olives and lemon herb vinaigrette.
- This place has plenty of options to fit most tastes, and it's easy to go vegan, vegetarian or gluten-free.
Zoom in: Our Axios Twin Cities colleague Torey Van Oot, a Crisp & Green regular, dished on her go-to orders:
🥗 The You Feta Believe It with roasted chicken, strawberries and yes, feta, is a fan favorite. Act fast; it's usually only available in the spring and summer.
🇬🇷 Big appetite? Go for a grain bowl. The portions are generous — I can often stretch one into two meals. My go-to is the Ahh, Greek out!?
🍌 The Date Night smoothie is filling enough for a full meal, combining banana, medjool dates, almond butter, cacao nibs and vanilla pea protein. For a lighter drink, try the berry-forward Purple Rain, named in honor of this Minnesota icon!
🧀 Pro tip: Add a parmesan crisp to any salad for a small extra fee. It's worth it!
