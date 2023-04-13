Arkansas Spudnuts are lost but never forgotten
In my long love affair with doughnuts, the Spudnut has been the one that got away. A round shadow filled with myth and legend. Like Bigfoot.
- My white whale.
The big picture: The original Spudnuts company started in 1946 has folded and less than 60 shops still crank them out each morning — most in small, rural towns or California. There's even one in Vietnam.
- El Dorado and Magnolia are Arkansas' only two locations.
Details: Made with potato flour, these treats, I'd been told, are fluffier and puffier than the average sugar-delivery disc.
- A Spudnut relies on its pastry first and a light glaze second.
The setup: When I realized I'd be in El Dorado on a day when the store there was open, I got a scouting report from natives who are close friends.
- "Get a hot one," I was told.
The verdict: Despite the huge upswell of food writing in the past decade or so, words usually seem to fail the taste, smell and feel of culinary delights.
- Perhaps I'm just no good at it. I'll wrestle with writing about numbers over emotion any day.
Zoom in: That's what eating a Spudnut was like — emotional.
- I was transported back to childhood where, sitting in a corner under flickering fluorescents, all that really mattered was the next bite of a golden, sticky "O" and my own amusing thoughts.
🍩 The bottom line: These are worthy of your time. The El Dorado shop is open 5am to noon every day but Sunday.
