In my long love affair with doughnuts, the Spudnut has been the one that got away. A round shadow filled with myth and legend. Like Bigfoot.

My white whale.

The big picture: The original Spudnuts company started in 1946 has folded and less than 60 shops still crank them out each morning — most in small, rural towns or California. There's even one in Vietnam.

El Dorado and Magnolia are Arkansas' only two locations.

Details: Made with potato flour, these treats, I'd been told, are fluffier and puffier than the average sugar-delivery disc.

A Spudnut relies on its pastry first and a light glaze second.

The setup: When I realized I'd be in El Dorado on a day when the store there was open, I got a scouting report from natives who are close friends.

"Get a hot one," I was told.

The verdict: Despite the huge upswell of food writing in the past decade or so, words usually seem to fail the taste, smell and feel of culinary delights.

Perhaps I'm just no good at it. I'll wrestle with writing about numbers over emotion any day.

Zoom in: That's what eating a Spudnut was like — emotional.

I was transported back to childhood where, sitting in a corner under flickering fluorescents, all that really mattered was the next bite of a golden, sticky "O" and my own amusing thoughts.

🍩 The bottom line: These are worthy of your time. The El Dorado shop is open 5am to noon every day but Sunday.