The U.S. Department of Agriculture awarded Arkansas $20 million for seven projects that aim to improve quality of life for rural parts of the state.

Sen. John Boozman made the announcement Monday in Fayetteville at a panel discussion, along with Xochitl Torres Small, USDA's undersecretary for rural development.

Why it matters: USDA Rural Development helps remote communities get access to modern water and wastewater systems, as well as community facilities and health care services.

These are basic — but critical — infrastructures needed for rural communities to grow.

By the numbers: Of the $20 million, $13.4 million will come in the form of loans; another $6.5 million are grants.

Of note: Boozman is the ranking member of the Senate's Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry.

Details: The seven projects in Arkansas include:

$7.4 million, including $5.7 million in grant form, to the city of Mountainburg for a water system extension for about 350 users who don't have a potable water supply. Many residents haul their water from a nearby source.

$5 million in loan funding was awarded to 1st Choice Healthcare for a new clinic in Pocahontas to meet the increased need for medical services.

$405,000 was granted to the Crawford-Sebastian Community Development Council to finance a nonprofit providing technical assistance to build 15 homes for low-income families in rural Crawford, Franklin and Sebastian counties.

What they're saying: The panel also discussed expanding broadband internet access, the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported.