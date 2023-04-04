1 hour ago - Food and Drink

Johnson has the best BBQ in all of Arkansas

Alex Golden
Illustration of smoke in the form of a number sign and the number 1 coming out of a BBQ smoker.

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

Southern Living magazine recently called Johnson-based Wright's BBQ the best in Arkansas.

Background: Jordan Wright started the operation out of a food truck before opening the first brick-and-mortar restaurant in Johnson in 2017 and later expanding into Bentonville and Rogers.

Alex's thought bubble: Wright's is a must-try for anyone in NWA who loves barbecue. I have yet to find a menu item I wouldn't recommend, but my fave is the pulled pork with mac and cheese and collard greens.

Go deeper: See the best barbecue in all of the South.

