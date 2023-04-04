The second installment of FORMAT, the three-day music, art and technology festival, will bring nearly 60 musicians including Alanis Morissette, LCD Soundsystem, Leon Bridges and Modest Mouse to Bentonville.

The event will have two traditional stages and pop-up venues such as a disco barn.

What they're saying: "FORMAT will be a haven for exploration, including an expanded Bizarre Bazaar (curated food vendors, retail, experience booths and more), along with experimental soundscapes, light shows, therapeutic workshops, and uniquely integrated technology activations," according to a news release from organizers.

Background: Tom, Steuart and Olivia Walton helped launch the inaugural FORMAT festival last year along with C3 Presents, the event company behind Lollapalooza and Austin City Limits, and arts organization Triadic.

Be smart: Tickets go on sale 10am Thursday, and you can sign up for a presale code online. Three-day general admission tickets start at $199, and one-day tickets start at $100.

The festival will be Sept. 22-24 at the 250-acre Sugar Creek Airstrip property in Bentonville.

Go deeper: Read about last year's festival.