Morrison's Fried Pies in Hot Springs is worth the trek
You may've seen the slick photos or read the delicious copy in Southern Living about Morrison's Fried Pies in Hot Springs.
State of play: They had me at "fried pies." Plus, I get to the Spa City occasionally, and the food truck parked on Albert Pike Road was a priority.
It was late in the afternoon when I arrived and saw some customers turn away from the window empty-handed.
- They were in search of savory pies; I was not.
- The pickings were slim, however, as the apple, chocolate and cherry were sold out.
- The blueberry sounded good, but I was more intrigued by the coconut cream.
The verdict: The filling was hot and gooey but not over-the-top sweet.
- Morrison's has the crust down to a science. Unlike a lot of treats, there was no oily taste. It was cooked to golden, flaky perfection and topped with just a dab of icing.
The bottom line: The food is great, but conversation with owner Edgar Morrison is even better. Quick with a quip or profound insight, one will feel a tad more grounded after even a short interaction with Morrison at the window.
Of note: True to form, it's a small state. His brother-in-law is former Fayetteville Mayor Dan Coody.
Get some: 1333 Albert Pike Rd., Hot Springs. Open 8am to 5pm Tuesday-Friday; 8am to 3pm Saturday; closed Sunday and Monday.
More NW Arkansas stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios NW Arkansas.