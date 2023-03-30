Big cats featured in "Tiger King" sanctuary are moving to Arkansas

This guy is at the Frankfurt Zoo, not Big Cat Rescue, but he's a tiger. You get the idea. Photo: Arne Dedert/picture alliance via Getty Images

Thirty felines from Big Cat Rescue in Tampa, Florida — the one owned by Carole Baskin from the smash Netflix documentary series "Tiger King" — will be moved to the Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge in Eureka Springs.

Details: The animals include tigers, bobcats and lynx and will be relocated to Arkansas as early as July. Turpentine is working on building new enclosures for the animals, the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported.

Background: Carole and Howard Baskin are closing their animal sanctuary after 30 years.