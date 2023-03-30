1 hour ago - News
Big cats featured in "Tiger King" sanctuary are moving to Arkansas
Thirty felines from Big Cat Rescue in Tampa, Florida — the one owned by Carole Baskin from the smash Netflix documentary series "Tiger King" — will be moved to the Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge in Eureka Springs.
Details: The animals include tigers, bobcats and lynx and will be relocated to Arkansas as early as July. Turpentine is working on building new enclosures for the animals, the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported.
Background: Carole and Howard Baskin are closing their animal sanctuary after 30 years.
- "We have always said that our goal was to 'put ourselves out of business,' meaning that there would be no big cats in need of rescue and no need for the sanctuary to exist," they said in a statement.
- The move comes after Congress in 2022 passed the Big Cat Public Safety Act to prohibit cub petting — where animals are bred to charge people for petting them — and keeping big cats as pets, rules the Baskins' activism supported.
