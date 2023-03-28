27 mins ago - News

Women's History Month: Arkansan is Rock & Roll Hall of Famer

Worth Sparkman
American gospel singer Sister Rosetta Tharpe (1915 - 1973) performs at a Blues and Gospel Caravan tour in the UK, 1964.

American gospel singer Sister Rosetta Tharpe performs at a Blues and Gospel Caravan tour in the UK in 1964. Photo: Tony Evans/Getty Images

If you've ever been to Cotton Plant, you were probably lost.

  • But this speck of a town in east Arkansas may have been the very genesis of rock music.

Flashback: Dubbed the "godmother of rock 'n' roll," Sister Rosetta Tharpe was born there in 1915. Like many rural singers who ascended to fame in the 1940s and '50s, she got her start singing gospel.

The sound: Tharpe's voice is like a mix of Aretha Franklin and Janis Joplin. And she played guitar like a boss.

The bottom line: Tharpe was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2018 by Brittany Howard of Alabama Shakes.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios NW Arkansas.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More NW Arkansas stories

No stories could be found

NW Arkansaspostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios NW Arkansas.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more