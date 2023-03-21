Northwest Arkansas poultry companies and the state of Oklahoma last Friday were granted another 90 days to strike an agreement in a lawsuit that dates back to 2005.

The suit alleges the companies are responsible for polluting water in the Illinois River Watershed, which runs into Oklahoma.

Driving the news: A document filed in the U.S. District Court of Northern Oklahoma says both the state and the poultry companies requested the extension.

The big picture: U.S. District Judge Gregory Frizzell ruled in favor of Oklahoma in January after letting the case cool for nearly 18 years.

His findings say the companies polluted the Illinois River, caused a public nuisance and trespassed by spreading chicken manure on land in eastern Oklahoma, which then leached into the river's watershed.

Frizell then gave Oklahoma and the poultry companies until March 17 to present a mutual agreement to remedy the impact on the watershed.

Details: The suit names Tyson Foods, Cobb-Vantress (a subsidiary of Tyson), Cal-Maine Foods, Cargill, George's, Simmons Foods and Peterson Farms, much of which has been sold since the lawsuit was filed.

Between the lines: Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond wants a court-appointed special master to ensure court orders are followed under the agreement once it's struck, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported.

What they're saying: "The poultry industry has made significant improvements over the years in its litter abatement process, and I am hopeful we can craft a plan that protects Oklahoma's natural resources without placing unreasonable burdens on the companies," Drummond said in a public statement last Friday.

A Tyson Foods spokesperson told Axios NWA via email on Monday: "We appreciate Judge Frizzell recognizing the progress the poultry companies have made with Attorney General Drummond by granting additional time to work towards a resolution of the lawsuit."

What's next: The state and the poultry companies must submit a joint status report by June 9; the next court session with both parties is scheduled June 16 in Tulsa.

Disclosure: Reporter Worth Sparkman formerly worked at Tyson Foods.