Concoct your own signature dish at Honeycomb Kitchen Shop in Rogers

I celebrated St. Patrick's Day by learning to make some Irish dishes at a cooking class at Honeycomb Kitchen Shop in Rogers.

How it works: Participants were assigned to work stations with 3-4 people. All the ingredients were already portioned out, along with the equipment and handouts with the written recipes. We also got instructions for Irish scones, which were prebaked and waiting for us as an appetizer.

The leader of the class changes routinely, with local chefs and others in the culinary community demonstrating how to make a dish of the evening.

What happened: We tackled a cottage pie with an Irish whiskey-and-sweet potato topping — veggies, ground beef, spices and beef broth baked with whipped sweet potatoes. While it was in the oven for 45 minutes, we took some time to shop in Honeycomb's store (with a 15% discount) and made a side of bacon, onions and cabbage.

Then, bon appétit! Hang out and enjoy your creation. We each got two tickets for wine or beer to be consumed while cooking or saved for dinnertime.

See for yourself: Honeycomb offers various classes on the reg — a dozen are scheduled in April alone.

Learn everything from cake decorating to open-fire grilling to baking seitan, a meat substitute. Most are $60 or $75.