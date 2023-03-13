1 hour ago - Things to Do
World's Shortest St. Patrick's Day Parade packs a party punch
Ralph Machio, Cheech Marin and Mike Rowe have more than Kevin Bacon in common.
- They've all participated in the World's Shortest St. Patrick's Day Parade in Hot Springs, 60 miles southwest of Little Rock.
The (short) picture: First held in 2003, the leprechaun-length parade started marches on Bridge Street, which is all of 98 feet long.
- Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, a "parade of one" was held in 2020.
Go march: This year's celebration begins at 3pm Friday. The procession is at 6:30pm, after a measurement of the route.
- Actor Christopher McDonald is the parade starter.
- Country western musician Justin Moore will be the grand marshal.
Shenanigans continue Saturday.
