Ralph Machio, Cheech Marin and Mike Rowe have more than Kevin Bacon in common.

They've all participated in the World's Shortest St. Patrick's Day Parade in Hot Springs, 60 miles southwest of Little Rock.

The (short) picture: First held in 2003, the leprechaun-length parade started marches on Bridge Street, which is all of 98 feet long.

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, a "parade of one" was held in 2020.

Go march: This year's celebration begins at 3pm Friday. The procession is at 6:30pm, after a measurement of the route.

Actor Christopher McDonald is the parade starter.

Country western musician Justin Moore will be the grand marshal.

Shenanigans continue Saturday.