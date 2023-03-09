How to entertain NWA kids this spring break
Spring break is only a week and a half away for Arkansas public schools. Parents looking for a fun way to keep the kiddos busy might consider signing them up for a day camp or other activities.
Here's a quick guide to spring break options in NWA for the little ones:
Get active
🚲 Kids ages 8-12 can get outside for biking, yoga, art, map reading and camping basics at the Peel Compton Foundation camp at Coler Mountain Preserve.
- 8am-noon | March 20-24 | $175
- Send them to camp
🎾 The Bentonville Parks and Recreation Department will host a tennis camp for kids ages 6-14 of all skill levels.
- 8am-noon | March 20-23 | $125 for Bentonville residents or $135 for nonresidents
- Let them play
🥾 Drop 'em off at Camp Adventure hosted by 37 North Expeditions at Citizens Park in Bentonville, where kiddos ages 8-12 will learn hiking essentials, safety and risk management, and water filtration and purification skills.
- 1-5pm | March 20-23 | $110 for Bentonville residents or $120 for non-residents
- Instill those survival skills
🏃 The Rogers Activity Center will keep little ones entertained with full days of being active.
- 6:30am-6:30pm | March 20-24 and March 27-31 | $35 per day
- Enroll
Get creative
🧑🎨 Kids ages 6-11 can spend all week crafting art from trash at the Amazeum, the children's arm of Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art.
- 9am-3pm | March 20-24 | $315 ($265 with a Crystal Bridges membership)
- Sign up your little artist
🎨 The Community Creative Center in Fayetteville is also offering art camp for ages 7-12, where they'll take part in watercolor painting, printmaking and collage. Clay camp will be offered for the same age group. Meanwhile, a more advanced series, wheel camp, will let 12-16-year-olds make their own cups and bowls.
- Art camp: 9-11:30am; clay camp: 12:30-3pm; wheel camp: 3:30-5:30pm
- All programs are $125.
🎭 Aspiring Broadway stars can learn from the pros at TheatreSquared's musical theater camp. Separate camps are offered for ages 7-9 and 10-13.
- 9am-4pm | March 20-24 | $225
- Help them take the stage
🎵 Kids in grades 3-8 can rehearse and perform songs from movie and stage musicals at Trike Theatre. Send them for select days or the whole week.
- 9am-3pm | March 20-24 | $200 for five days or $50 per day
- Register
Get educational
🧶 Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale will offer a day for children in grades K-6 to explore the history of the Arkansas Ozarks. They'll also learn different types of weaving and can take their creations home.
- 9am-4pm | March 23 | Free
- Sign them up
🔦 Take kids ages 6-12 to the Rogers Historical Museum on March 21 to learn about the ecosystems of caves in Northwest Arkansas. Go back on March 23 to discover how the caves have been used.
- Sign up for a 45-minute session starting at 10am, 11am, 1pm or 2pm.
- Free
Plus: Check the Jones Center in Springdale for extended hours, movie showings and special events during spring break.
More NW Arkansas stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios NW Arkansas.