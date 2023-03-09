Spring break is only a week and a half away for Arkansas public schools. Parents looking for a fun way to keep the kiddos busy might consider signing them up for a day camp or other activities.

Here's a quick guide to spring break options in NWA for the little ones:

Get active

🚲 Kids ages 8-12 can get outside for biking, yoga, art, map reading and camping basics at the Peel Compton Foundation camp at Coler Mountain Preserve.

8am-noon | March 20-24 | $175

Send them to camp

🎾 The Bentonville Parks and Recreation Department will host a tennis camp for kids ages 6-14 of all skill levels.

8am-noon | March 20-23 | $125 for Bentonville residents or $135 for nonresidents

Let them play

🥾 Drop 'em off at Camp Adventure hosted by 37 North Expeditions at Citizens Park in Bentonville, where kiddos ages 8-12 will learn hiking essentials, safety and risk management, and water filtration and purification skills.

1-5pm | March 20-23 | $110 for Bentonville residents or $120 for non-residents

Instill those survival skills

🏃 The Rogers Activity Center will keep little ones entertained with full days of being active.

6:30am-6:30pm | March 20-24 and March 27-31 | $35 per day

Enroll

Get creative

🧑‍🎨 Kids ages 6-11 can spend all week crafting art from trash at the Amazeum, the children's arm of Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art.

9am-3pm | March 20-24 | $315 ($265 with a Crystal Bridges membership)

Sign up your little artist

🎨 The Community Creative Center in Fayetteville is also offering art camp for ages 7-12, where they'll take part in watercolor painting, printmaking and collage. Clay camp will be offered for the same age group. Meanwhile, a more advanced series, wheel camp, will let 12-16-year-olds make their own cups and bowls.

🎭 Aspiring Broadway stars can learn from the pros at TheatreSquared's musical theater camp. Separate camps are offered for ages 7-9 and 10-13.

9am-4pm | March 20-24 | $225

Help them take the stage

🎵 Kids in grades 3-8 can rehearse and perform songs from movie and stage musicals at Trike Theatre. Send them for select days or the whole week.

9am-3pm | March 20-24 | $200 for five days or $50 per day

Register

Get educational

🧶 Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale will offer a day for children in grades K-6 to explore the history of the Arkansas Ozarks. They'll also learn different types of weaving and can take their creations home.

9am-4pm | March 23 | Free

Sign them up

🔦 Take kids ages 6-12 to the Rogers Historical Museum on March 21 to learn about the ecosystems of caves in Northwest Arkansas. Go back on March 23 to discover how the caves have been used.

Sign up for a 45-minute session starting at 10am, 11am, 1pm or 2pm.

Free

Plus: Check the Jones Center in Springdale for extended hours, movie showings and special events during spring break.