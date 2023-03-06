1 hour ago - Food and Drink

A fishy cocktail at Fox Trail Distillery in Rogers

Alex Golden

I couldn't resist. Photo: Alex Golden/Axios

I love a good gimmick — even more if it's a little boozy.

State of play: The piranha at Fox Trail Distillery in Rogers offers both. This sweet sipper comes in a glass shaped like a toothy, bulgy-eyed piranha.

  • The drink contains the distillery's own avocado-washed Boxley vodka, creme de la peche, lime cordial, jalapeno agave nectar, lime juice, saline solution and bitters.
  • It's $15, but I couldn't finish it all, so maybe share it with someone else who's 21 or over but a kid at heart.

The intrigue: Distilleries are few and far between in Arkansas. Even if this particular drink isn't for you, I recommend checking out Fox Trail, which distills and bottles its own spirits on site.

When and where: Noon-11pm Wednesday through Saturday and 2-9pm Sunday at 2121 S. Bellview Road in Rogers.

