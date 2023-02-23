A Howard University student holds a copy of the Green Book in Washington, D.C. Photo: Michael A. McCoy/for The Washington Post via Getty Images

During Black History Month, we're looking at the local venues listed in the Green Book travel guides.

The books, printed between 1936 and 1966, listed businesses that Black travelers could safely visit during the Jim Crow era.

Why it matters: The sites — and, in some cases, the vacant lots where they used to stand — are a reminder of how recently segregation was legal and what history we decide to preserve.

State of play: Only three locations in NWA — all in Fayetteville — are consistently listed in copies of the Green Book saved online by the New York Public Library. All are just a few blocks east of the old Washington County courthouse.

Two were homes where Black travelers could rent rooms — the N. Smith home at 259 E. Center St. and the Mrs. S. Manuel at 313 N. Olive Ave.

Both locations are now empty lots.

This home at 9 N. Willow Ave. in Fayetteville once was a hotel. Photo: Worth Sparkman/Axios

The third site was a hotel called "Mebbs" at 9 N. Willow Ave., but a researched entry at FayettevilleHistory.com speculates the location was actually owned by Emma Webb.

Kirk Deffenbaugh, who's lived across the street from the building since 1952 confirmed to Axios that a couple with the last name Webb owned the hotel.

He remembers that Black truck drivers stayed there as they traveled up and down U.S. 71.

An Axios analysis of the Green Book reveals that Arkansas locations first appeared in 1940.

Cities noted in that year were Arkadelphia, El Dorado, Fayetteville, Fort Smith, Helena, Hot Springs, Little Rock, Pine Bluff, Russellville and Texarkana. A total of 52 locations — from hotels to barbershops — were listed.

In 1966, there were 19 Arkansas cities with nearly 60 locations where Black travelers could seek respite, food or services.

The bottom line: By the last edition of the book, dated 1966-67, only the N. Smith home on Center St. was still listed in NWA.