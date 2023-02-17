Arkansas' Capitol catch-up: Week 6
Friday marks the end of six weeks of this legislative session, which has been extended to April 7.
Here are some bills filed this week to keep an eye on:
SB270 would criminalize transgender adults entering bathrooms or other changing facilities that correspond with their gender identity when minors are present. It would be considered sexual indecency with a child for adults to use a facility designated to the opposite sex "determined by anatomy and genetics existing at the time of birth."
- The bill includes exceptions, such as providing medical assistance or parents accompanying their children under 7.
HB1410 would repeal the law forbidding people under age 16 from working without a permit. The minimum age per federal law is 14.
SB271 would amend the law that defines loitering to omit "for the purpose of asking for anything as charity or a gift."
HB1413 would allow the Arkansas Challenge Scholarship to be applied to technical or vocational schools. It's currently used at two- or four-year colleges and nursing schools.
SB248 would create the Arkansas Challenge Plus Scholarship Program. The program would allow students who are eligible for merit-based Arkansas Challenge Scholarship to receive up to $4,000 more per year based on financial need.
SB264 would remove a requirement for the nine-member Arkansas Social Work Licensing Board to have at least two Black members.
What we're watching: So far, no bills for Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders' education plan have been filed.
- The Senate Education Committee tabled a bill to raise salaries for classified school staff.
