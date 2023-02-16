I recently discovered Homie Thai Food and Grill, a casual Springdale spot serving classic Thai specialties and a handful of Hawaiian dishes.

Why it's great: Some like it hot — so choose your own spice adventure by picking from levels 0-5 for any dish.

This eatery is also relatively economical. Two entrées large enough to bring home leftovers, plus an order of spring rolls, came to about $41 after tax and tip.

What to order: The yellow curry made with coconut milk, potatoes, carrots and onions. Add protein ranging from chicken to beef, pork, shrimp or tofu. It comes with a side of steamed rice, so you can decide how soupy you want it.

It's super flavorful and satisfying. I got it level 2 and wouldn't recommend going any lower. Those who want should kick it up a notch or two.

When and where: 12-8pm Sunday and 11am-9pm Monday and Wednesday-Saturday at 1975 W. Sunset Ave., Suite B, in Springdale.