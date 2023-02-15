The Arkansas House of Representatives advanced a bill that would change a current law requiring publication of delinquent tax, election, ordinance and financial notices in local newspapers.

The information would instead be published on government websites, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports.

Other legal notices, solicitations for bids and foreclosures would go unaffected.

Why it matters: Supporters say the move would increase public access to information and save local jurisdictions money by not having to pay newspapers to publish the text.

Opponents claim it will reduce government transparency by relying on local officials to post notices and by dispersing data across the web.

Threat level: The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette and the Arkansas Press Association oppose the bill, citing decreased government transparency.

Legal notices of all types are a source of income for local newspapers. Diminishing revenue for small, local papers could create more news deserts.

What they're saying: "These are the things we need to keep local newspapers alive and to prevent the continuation of news deserts throughout the state and the nation," Sonny Elliott told the Democrat-Gazette.

What's next: The bill will be discussed today by the House Committee on City, County and Local Affairs.