Data: American Gaming Association; Cartogram: Axios Visuals

Pine Bluff's Saracen Casino Resort expects Super Bowl wagers to be up 12-15% from last year, thanks to the addition of mobile sports betting, its executives told Axios.

Why it matters: More than $198 million in wagers were placed on sporting events in Arkansas in 2022, with the state's three casinos paying more than $3 million in taxes.

Nationwide, 50.4 million adults are expected to bet $16 billion on the big game, per the American Gaming Association — roughly double last year's record tally.

Driving the news: For the first time, the Super Bowl is in a state where sports betting is legal — and at a stadium with its own sportsbook, Axios' Jeff Tracy writes.

The game at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, represents America's — and the NFL's — evolved stance on gambling.

Zoom in: In-person sports betting was legalized in November 2018, but betting by app in Arkansas went into effect in March 2022.

This weekend will be the first time a person in NWA can place a bet on the Super Bowl without physically being in Hot Springs, Pine Bluff or West Memphis.

Data: Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration; Chart: Axios Visuals

What they're saying: Bet Saracen operations manager Jake Bush, chief marketing officer Carlton Saffa and sportsbook director Neal Atkinson told us they're looking forward to an exciting weekend. Because decision-making happens in Pine Bluff, the casino will be able to offer about 100 "proposition" bets — a wager on an occurrence or nonoccurrence during the game, like the outcome of the coin toss.

These types of bets, especially ones made as the game evolves, drive excitement and increased betting.

The intrigue: The three Saracen officers said they can handle just about anything through the casino's app. One fan recently placed a mobile two-game parlay of $100,000 on the NFL playoffs.

"She won," Bush said.

By the numbers: Arkansas casinos pay 13% in taxes on all sports betting revenue up to $150 million during the year. The rate moves to 20% of all revenue above $150 million.

55% of the taxes collected go to the state's general revenue fund.

27.5% goes to the city and county in which the casino is located.

17.5% goes to the Arkansas Racing Commission for deposit into its Purse and Awards Fund.

Of note: Oaklawn and Southland did not respond to Axios' requests for information.

What we're watching: November is the biggest month for sports betting, Bush told Axios, but March, with its college basketball frenzy, is the second largest.

