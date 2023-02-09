2 hours ago - Things to Do

Trek to quaint and quirky Eureka Springs for a romantic getaway

Worth Sparkman
Thorncrown Chapel, designed by architect E. Fay Jones. Photo: Thomas S. England via Getty Images

Getting away with your sweetheart doesn't have to be an ordeal or major expense.

  • Just an hour's drive from most of NWA, quaint and quirky Eureka Springs has plenty to offer couples for a simple day trip or weekend adventure.

Sights: Check out Thorncrown Chapel or Christ of the Ozarks, but just about every building downtown is worthy of appreciation thanks to the hills and cliffs that forced innovative construction.

Snacks: Several restaurants cater to couples. Dine on salmon or lamb shank at Rogue's Manor in an old house near the top of the hills downtown.

Shop: From antiques to galleries featuring regional artisans, there's always something to shop for in Eureka Springs, and the inventory is ever changing. Take your significant other for a walk through downtown shops and splurge on something that brings a twinkle to their eye.

Sleep: Of course, there are dozens of hotels, motels, treehouses, cabins and more for lodging. Find the perfect place — be it historic and haunted or sweet and semi-secluded — to spend the night.

