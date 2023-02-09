Trek to quaint and quirky Eureka Springs for a romantic getaway

Thorncrown Chapel, designed by architect E. Fay Jones. Photo: Thomas S. England via Getty Images

Getting away with your sweetheart doesn't have to be an ordeal or major expense.

Just an hour's drive from most of NWA, quaint and quirky Eureka Springs has plenty to offer couples for a simple day trip or weekend adventure.

Sights: Check out Thorncrown Chapel or Christ of the Ozarks, but just about every building downtown is worthy of appreciation thanks to the hills and cliffs that forced innovative construction.

Snacks: Several restaurants cater to couples. Dine on salmon or lamb shank at Rogue's Manor in an old house near the top of the hills downtown.

Grotto Wood Fired Grill and Wine Cave, built around a natural spring, offers dishes like grilled portobello and smoked duck in a unique setting. Reservations are recommended.

If wine is your thing, visit Keels Creek Winery for locally grown and fermented vino.

Shop: From antiques to galleries featuring regional artisans, there's always something to shop for in Eureka Springs, and the inventory is ever changing. Take your significant other for a walk through downtown shops and splurge on something that brings a twinkle to their eye.

Sleep: Of course, there are dozens of hotels, motels, treehouses, cabins and more for lodging. Find the perfect place — be it historic and haunted or sweet and semi-secluded — to spend the night.