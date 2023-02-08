9 big events in Northwest Arkansas this year
New year, new dates to lock into your calendar now.
Here are the concerts, festivals and general events to look forward to in your own backyard:
Bentonville Film Festival
Founded by Academy Award winner Geena Davis, the Bentonville Film Festival celebrates and amplifies diversity and inclusion in media. The ninth annual event will feature a variety of films across genres, as well as panels and conversations surrounding independent filmmakers, storytelling and technology.
- When: June 13–18
- Where: Bentonville and the Northwest Arkansas region
- Details: Information and festival passes are available here
More events this year:
🏃♂️ April 15–16: Hogeye Marathon
🎭 May 5–7: Annie
🎶 May 19–20: Fresh Grass Music Festival
🚵 May 25–28: Bentonville Bike Festival
🏳️🌈 June 24: NWA Pride
🎤 Aug. 10: Luke Bryan
🏍 Sept. 20–23: Bikes, Blues & BBQ
🎡 Sept. 26–30: Benton County Fair
