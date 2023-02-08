1 hour ago - Things to Do

9 big events in Northwest Arkansas this year

Maxwell Millington

Actress and Bentonville Film Festival co-founder Geena Davis. Photo: Justin Ford/Getty Images

New year, new dates to lock into your calendar now.

Here are the concerts, festivals and general events to look forward to in your own backyard:

Bentonville Film Festival

Founded by Academy Award winner Geena Davis, the Bentonville Film Festival celebrates and amplifies diversity and inclusion in media. The ninth annual event will feature a variety of films across genres, as well as panels and conversations surrounding independent filmmakers, storytelling and technology.

  • When: June 13–18
  • Where: Bentonville and the Northwest Arkansas region
  • Details: Information and festival passes are available here

More events this year:

🏃‍♂️ April 15–16: Hogeye Marathon

🎭 May 5–7: Annie

🎶 May 19–20: Fresh Grass Music Festival

🚵 May 25–28: Bentonville Bike Festival

🏳️‍🌈 June 24: NWA Pride

🎤 Aug. 10: Luke Bryan

🏍 Sept. 20–23: Bikes, Blues & BBQ

🎡 Sept. 26–30: Benton County Fair

