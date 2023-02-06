2 hours ago - Things to Do

Crystal Bridges releases its 2023 exhibition lineup

Alex Golden

"Woman with Calla Lilies" by Diego Rivera. Photo: Courtesy of Crystal Bridges; background: Axios Visuals

Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art recently released its temporary exhibition lineup for the year, including:

Diego Rivera's America — March 11-July 31

  • Peruse more than 150 drawings, paintings and frescoes from the early 1920s to early '40s. During that time, Rivera was in the U.S. and Mexico, envisioning an America "that shared an Indigenous past and an industrial future, and where cooperation, rather than divisions, were paramount."

Annie Leibovitz: Portraits — Sept. 16-Jan. 29, 2024

  • See photos of influential people and events from this famed photographer.

Flagged for Discussion — April-Sept. 25

  • This exhibition focuses on the American flag and includes painting, printmaking, fiber, photography and mixed media from more than 20 artists.

Toshiko Takaezu // Lenore Tawney — Oct. 14-March 25, 2024

  • These two artists use ceramics and weaving to tell the story of their 50-year friendship.
