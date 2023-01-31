If "learn something new" was on your list of New Year's resolutions but you're not sure how to start or are feeling discouraged with February on the horizon, here are a few ideas:

Bicycle maintenance — Novice cyclists who want to learn more about bike upkeep can check out workshops at Northwest Arkansas Community College.

Two sets of classes are coming up: Feb. 7-March 9 on Tuesdays and Thursdays, and March 27-April 19 on Mondays and Wednesdays. Class hours are 6-8pm; cost is $500 plus about $100 in supplies.

Honeycomb Kitchen Shop — Aspiring cooks can take one-night courses and learn how to perfect a single dish from area chefs.

These are popular — in the near term, only Soppin' Stews on Feb. 23 and Brunswick Stew on March 7 have openings. Classes cost $60-$100 and take place in Rogers.

Fermentation — Learn how chemistry brings nutrition and flavor to food from James Beard Award-winning food writer Sandor Katz.