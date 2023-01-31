2 hours ago - Food and Drink
Learn by doing at these upcoming NWA events
If "learn something new" was on your list of New Year's resolutions but you're not sure how to start or are feeling discouraged with February on the horizon, here are a few ideas:
Bicycle maintenance — Novice cyclists who want to learn more about bike upkeep can check out workshops at Northwest Arkansas Community College.
- Two sets of classes are coming up: Feb. 7-March 9 on Tuesdays and Thursdays, and March 27-April 19 on Mondays and Wednesdays. Class hours are 6-8pm; cost is $500 plus about $100 in supplies.
Honeycomb Kitchen Shop — Aspiring cooks can take one-night courses and learn how to perfect a single dish from area chefs.
- These are popular — in the near term, only Soppin' Stews on Feb. 23 and Brunswick Stew on March 7 have openings. Classes cost $60-$100 and take place in Rogers.
Fermentation — Learn how chemistry brings nutrition and flavor to food from James Beard Award-winning food writer Sandor Katz.
- On Feb. 24, Katz will lecture ($45) from 6-8pm. If that's not enough, on Feb. 25 from 11am-1:30pm, join him in a workshop and learn how to make food like sauerkraut and kimchi ($60). Both events are at The Momentary in Bentonville.
