Bentonville's Rafael Rios of Yeyo's El Alma de Mexico was named a best chef in the South semifinalist Wednesday by the James Beard Foundation.

Why it matters: A cool and award-winning culinary scene will help continue to raise NWA's national profile, drawing tourists and new residents.

Of note: Rios landed on our own 2022 Power Players list in December.

State of play: Rios started serving his plates out of a taco truck, which is now parked near the downtown Bentonville square.

Now, Yeyo's has two sit-down restaurants, one each in Bentonville and Rogers.

The Rogers location is a "mezcaleria," too — for those who want to sample different liquors with their fare.

Many ingredients featured on his menus are from the family farm.

Flashback: You may remember The Preacher's Son was on the list of restaurants providing outstanding hospitality, and Matthew McClure of The Hive was named a best chef in the South along with Rios last year.

What's next: Restaurant and chef awards will be presented in Chicago on June 5.