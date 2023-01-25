Bella Vista's Cafe USA is home to comfort food
We met our copy editor James Gilzow to share tall tales, reminisce and enjoy breakfast at Cafe USA in Bella Vista last week.
The setup: This place will remind most anyone from a small town of the cafe they grew up with: understated decor, lots of hot coffee and staple breakfast dishes made with varieties of bacon, eggs, sausage and bread.
The grub: Worth opted for the French toast combo: Three pieces in a cinnamon custard with two each of eggs, bacon, sausage (links or patties) and hashbrowns ($14).
- The word that comes to mind is "simple" — the food was good without any extravagant flare or gimmicks.
Alex went for the veggie omelet filled with onions, spinach, mushrooms, tomatoes and mozzarella cheese with sides of hashbrowns and a biscuit with gravy ($12).
- Like Worth's take, this was basic and solid.
James got a short stack of pancakes ($6). They were about the diameter of 78 rpm records and were delish with a nice hint of vanilla, he said.
The bottom line: If you're looking for a stick-to-your ribs, straightforward menu that doesn't require a dictionary to decipher, Cafe USA has you covered.
- The prices are good, too. The restaurant packs a lot of value into each dish, so it's hard to leave hungry.
Check it out: In Bella Vista at 426 Town Center NE, serving Monday 7am-3pm and Tuesday-Sunday 7am-4pm.
- In Bentonville at 2308 Southeast 28th St., serving Monday-Sunday 7am-3pm.
