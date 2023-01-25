We met our copy editor James Gilzow to share tall tales, reminisce and enjoy breakfast at Cafe USA in Bella Vista last week.

The setup: This place will remind most anyone from a small town of the cafe they grew up with: understated decor, lots of hot coffee and staple breakfast dishes made with varieties of bacon, eggs, sausage and bread.

The grub: Worth opted for the French toast combo: Three pieces in a cinnamon custard with two each of eggs, bacon, sausage (links or patties) and hashbrowns ($14).

The word that comes to mind is "simple" — the food was good without any extravagant flare or gimmicks.

The veggie omelet. Photo: Alex Golden/Axios

Alex went for the veggie omelet filled with onions, spinach, mushrooms, tomatoes and mozzarella cheese with sides of hashbrowns and a biscuit with gravy ($12).

Like Worth's take, this was basic and solid.

James got a short stack of pancakes ($6). They were about the diameter of 78 rpm records and were delish with a nice hint of vanilla, he said.

The bottom line: If you're looking for a stick-to-your ribs, straightforward menu that doesn't require a dictionary to decipher, Cafe USA has you covered.

The prices are good, too. The restaurant packs a lot of value into each dish, so it's hard to leave hungry.

Check it out: In Bella Vista at 426 Town Center NE, serving Monday 7am-3pm and Tuesday-Sunday 7am-4pm.