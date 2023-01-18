22 mins ago - News
University of Arkansas Razorbacks mascot Tusk V dies
Tusk V, the University of Arkansas Razorbacks' mascot, died Sunday afternoon of natural causes, the school confirmed.
- He was three months shy of his fifth birthday.
State of play: Tusk resided at the Stokes Family farm near Dardanelle. He served as the official live mascot from 2019 through 2022.
- Tusk V took over for his father, Tusk IV, who retired in 2019.
- He will be succeeded by his brother, Tusk VI, in the continuation of the university's live mascot program.
Of note: Keith and Julie Stokes are caretakers for the U of A live mascots.
