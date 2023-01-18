Tusk V. Photo: Courtesy of the University of Arkansas Athletics Department

Tusk V, the University of Arkansas Razorbacks' mascot, died Sunday afternoon of natural causes, the school confirmed.

He was three months shy of his fifth birthday.

State of play: Tusk resided at the Stokes Family farm near Dardanelle. He served as the official live mascot from 2019 through 2022.

Tusk V took over for his father, Tusk IV, who retired in 2019.

He will be succeeded by his brother, Tusk VI, in the continuation of the university's live mascot program.

Of note: Keith and Julie Stokes are caretakers for the U of A live mascots.