University of Arkansas Razorbacks mascot Tusk V dies

Worth Sparkman
A photo of a razorback hog.

Tusk V. Photo: Courtesy of the University of Arkansas Athletics Department

Tusk V, the University of Arkansas Razorbacks' mascot, died Sunday afternoon of natural causes, the school confirmed.

  • He was three months shy of his fifth birthday.

State of play: Tusk resided at the Stokes Family farm near Dardanelle. He served as the official live mascot from 2019 through 2022.

  • Tusk V took over for his father, Tusk IV, who retired in 2019.
  • He will be succeeded by his brother, Tusk VI, in the continuation of the university's live mascot program.

Of note: Keith and Julie Stokes are caretakers for the U of A live mascots.

