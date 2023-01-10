Walmart pharmacies to provide free health screenings for wellness day

More than 4,600 U.S. Walmart pharmacies will offer free health screenings, discounted immunizations and COVID-19 vaccinations Saturday.

State of play: The company claims that 4,000 of its stores are in medically underserved areas, meaning a Walmart pharmacy may be the best entry-level health care option for many people.

Details: The company will provide free screenings for glucose, cholesterol, blood pressure and body mass index. Vision screenings will be available at some locations.

Immunizations for flu, measles, mumps, pneumonia, tetanus, HPV, rubella, chicken pox/shingles, whooping cough, and hepatitis A and B will be offered at reduced prices, Walmart said in a news release.

Customers also will have a chance to talk with pharmacists.

Be smart: Services will be available from 10am to 2pm local time. Customers can search for the nearest location using their ZIP code.

Zoom in: In NWA, 28 locations will participate, including stores in Pea Ridge, Farmington, Centerton, Siloam Springs and the company's standalone pharmacy at 616 N. Garland Ave. in Fayetteville, adjacent to the University of Arkansas.

Disclosure: Reporter Worth Sparkman is a Walmart shareholder.