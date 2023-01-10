Fayetteville's Nomads goes full "Beast Mode" for breakfast
We recently met up at Nomads Southtown to visit.
- I'd never been to this Fayetteville staple, and we felt some readers might be in the same boat ... or bus, as the case may be.
The venue: The Southtown spot was a gas station long ago, but now is surrounded by two converted buses for outdoor party space and graffiti-clad exterior walls.
🍳 The grub: The menu is heavy on breakfast dishes and burgers, but there's a healthy showing of salad.
- I couldn't resist the Beast Mode, which is French toast topped with potatoes, bacon crumble and jam, sausage and two eggs, served with a side of maple syrup ($16).
- It hits all my morning cravings: Sweet and salty, crispy and chewy.
- Yes, but: Beast Mode would probably be best shared with a friend.
🌯 Alex, here. This was not my first rodeo at Nomads, and I was reminded why I find it difficult to stray from the Beachcomber — for those of us who cannot get enough breakfast burritos and like 'em with a kick.
- It's stuffed with egg, pico de gallo, cheddar and pepper jack cheese, topped with sour cream and a chipotle-lime sauce.
Bonus: Colorful mimosas rimmed with Fruity Pebbles are among this spot's claims to fame. You can also catch live music here.
Check it out: Nomads Southtown is open 9am-3pm Monday-Wednesday; 9am -7pm Thursday, Friday and Sunday; and 8:30am-8:30pm on Saturday.
