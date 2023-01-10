The Beast Mode delivers more than its fair share of food. Photo: Worth Sparkman/Axios

We recently met up at Nomads Southtown to visit.

I'd never been to this Fayetteville staple, and we felt some readers might be in the same boat ... or bus, as the case may be.

The venue: The Southtown spot was a gas station long ago, but now is surrounded by two converted buses for outdoor party space and graffiti-clad exterior walls.

🍳 The grub: The menu is heavy on breakfast dishes and burgers, but there's a healthy showing of salad.

I couldn't resist the Beast Mode, which is French toast topped with potatoes, bacon crumble and jam, sausage and two eggs, served with a side of maple syrup ($16).

It hits all my morning cravings: Sweet and salty, crispy and chewy.

Yes, but: Beast Mode would probably be best shared with a friend.

🌯 Alex, here. This was not my first rodeo at Nomads, and I was reminded why I find it difficult to stray from the Beachcomber — for those of us who cannot get enough breakfast burritos and like 'em with a kick.

It's stuffed with egg, pico de gallo, cheddar and pepper jack cheese, topped with sour cream and a chipotle-lime sauce.

Bonus: Colorful mimosas rimmed with Fruity Pebbles are among this spot's claims to fame. You can also catch live music here.

Check it out: Nomads Southtown is open 9am-3pm Monday-Wednesday; 9am -7pm Thursday, Friday and Sunday; and 8:30am-8:30pm on Saturday.