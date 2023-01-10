16 mins ago - Food and Drink

Fayetteville's Nomads goes full "Beast Mode" for breakfast

Alex Golden

The Beast Mode delivers more than its fair share of food. Photo: Worth Sparkman/Axios

We recently met up at Nomads Southtown to visit.

  • I'd never been to this Fayetteville staple, and we felt some readers might be in the same boat ... or bus, as the case may be.

The venue: The Southtown spot was a gas station long ago, but now is surrounded by two converted buses for outdoor party space and graffiti-clad exterior walls.

🍳 The grub: The menu is heavy on breakfast dishes and burgers, but there's a healthy showing of salad.

  • I couldn't resist the Beast Mode, which is French toast topped with potatoes, bacon crumble and jam, sausage and two eggs, served with a side of maple syrup ($16).
  • It hits all my morning cravings: Sweet and salty, crispy and chewy.
  • Yes, but: Beast Mode would probably be best shared with a friend.

🌯 Alex, here. This was not my first rodeo at Nomads, and I was reminded why I find it difficult to stray from the Beachcomber — for those of us who cannot get enough breakfast burritos and like 'em with a kick.

  • It's stuffed with egg, pico de gallo, cheddar and pepper jack cheese, topped with sour cream and a chipotle-lime sauce.

Bonus: Colorful mimosas rimmed with Fruity Pebbles are among this spot's claims to fame. You can also catch live music here.

Check it out: Nomads Southtown is open 9am-3pm Monday-Wednesday; 9am -7pm Thursday, Friday and Sunday; and 8:30am-8:30pm on Saturday.

The Beachcomber is a bold breakfast burrito. Photo: Alex Golden/Axios
