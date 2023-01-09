Tylenol shortage adds to sickly season

​​Parents are contending with strained supplies of children's pain relievers such as Tylenol and Motrin amid a trifecta of early and severe respiratory illnesses.

Children's ibuprofen and acetaminophen can help treat fevers, coughs, headaches and other symptoms associated with COVID-19, RSV and the seasonal flu.

Threat level: "The demand is just unprecedented for this time of year," said Anita Brikman, a spokesperson for the Consumer Healthcare Products Association. She added that sales were up 65% in November compared to the same month in 2021, Axios' Tina Reed writes.

December sales data is not yet available.

Zoom in: Parents may have to try multiple pharmacies to find what they're looking for but should be able to locate at least a generic version, Steve Schexnayder, director of child and adolescent health at the Arkansas Department of Health, tells Axios.

Using a less preferred but safe version of medications is better than none at all, Schexnayder added.

Yes, but: Schexnayder says parents should not give their kids aspirin to fight respiratory illnesses because it can cause Reye's Syndrome, a condition that leads to brain and liver swelling in children recovering from a viral infection.

State of play: Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) infections are on the decline in Arkansas after a spike earlier this season.