For those with 2023 resolutions who are looking for a new workout routine this year, you're in luck.

There is a variety of exercise opportunities across the community:

🚴 Biking is a big deal here. Get in on the action.

🏃 Make this the year you run or walk a local marathon.

Consider signing up for the Hogeye Marathon or Run Bentonville.

🏋️ Get a fitness sampler pack on the cheap.

Public and nonprofit options such as the Bentonville Community Center or The Jones Center in Springdale offer dozens of classes ranging from high-intensity workouts to Pilates and yoga, as well as standard gym equipment, competition pools and gymnasiums for about $25 a month.

🥊 Find the one workout you love.