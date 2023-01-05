2 hours ago - Things to Do

How and where to work out in Northwest Arkansas

Alex Golden
Illustration of a glowing silhouette of a person squatting with a barbell

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

For those with 2023 resolutions who are looking for a new workout routine this year, you're in luck.

There is a variety of exercise opportunities across the community:

🚴 Biking is a big deal here. Get in on the action.
🏃 Make this the year you run or walk a local marathon.
🏋️ Get a fitness sampler pack on the cheap.
  • Public and nonprofit options such as the Bentonville Community Center or The Jones Center in Springdale offer dozens of classes ranging from high-intensity workouts to Pilates and yoga, as well as standard gym equipment, competition pools and gymnasiums for about $25 a month.
🥊 Find the one workout you love.
