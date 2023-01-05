2 hours ago - Things to Do
How and where to work out in Northwest Arkansas
For those with 2023 resolutions who are looking for a new workout routine this year, you're in luck.
There is a variety of exercise opportunities across the community:
🚴 Biking is a big deal here. Get in on the action.
- Explore Northwest Arkansas' network of trails on your own or join a group like Women of Oz, Trailblazers or the Bella Vista Bike Club.
🏃 Make this the year you run or walk a local marathon.
- Consider signing up for the Hogeye Marathon or Run Bentonville.
🏋️ Get a fitness sampler pack on the cheap.
- Public and nonprofit options such as the Bentonville Community Center or The Jones Center in Springdale offer dozens of classes ranging from high-intensity workouts to Pilates and yoga, as well as standard gym equipment, competition pools and gymnasiums for about $25 a month.
🥊 Find the one workout you love.
- Try your hand at Fayetteville Kickboxing or Inferno Martial Arts.
- Or take up a new workout at Fayetteville Pilates and Barre or Club Pilates in Rogers.
- NWA also has plenty of yoga studios such as Yoga Story, Bee Well Yoga or Yoga Gypsy.
