Outdoorsy entrepreneurs wanted for business accelerator
Outdoor retailer Moosejaw and ICELab, an outdoor-focused accelerator at Western Colorado University (WCU), are looking for startups to participate in the Moosejaw Outdoor Accelerator.
Why it matters: The outdoor recreation industry is booming in NWA, with an increased number of entrepreneurs focusing on Arkansas' natural resources for mountain biking, paddling and spelunking.
- Business incubators and accelerators like the University of Arkansas' GORP are helping build a network of outdoor-focused businesses and investors.
Details: Four early-stage companies with an outdoor product or service will be selected for the free eight-week program.
- Five weeks will be held at the WCU campus in Gunnison, Colorado, and one week will be in Salt Lake City.
- Moosejaw employees will lead sessions in strategy, marketing, e-commerce and retail.
- Participating companies could get opportunities to launch exclusives on Moosejaw's website and in stores.
Context: Moosejaw, owned by Walmart, opened a downtown Bentonville retail location in 2021. It's one of only 12 stores in the U.S.
What to watch: Applications will be accepted from companies nationwide through Feb. 2.
