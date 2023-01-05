2 hours ago - Business

Outdoorsy entrepreneurs wanted for business accelerator

Worth Sparkman
Illustration of a tent made out of money.

Illustration: Allie Carl/Axios

Outdoor retailer Moosejaw and ICELab, an outdoor-focused accelerator at Western Colorado University (WCU), are looking for startups to participate in the Moosejaw Outdoor Accelerator.

Why it matters: The outdoor recreation industry is booming in NWA, with an increased number of entrepreneurs focusing on Arkansas' natural resources for mountain biking, paddling and spelunking.

  • Business incubators and accelerators like the University of Arkansas' GORP are helping build a network of outdoor-focused businesses and investors.

Details: Four early-stage companies with an outdoor product or service will be selected for the free eight-week program.

  • Five weeks will be held at the WCU campus in Gunnison, Colorado, and one week will be in Salt Lake City.
  • Moosejaw employees will lead sessions in strategy, marketing, e-commerce and retail.
  • Participating companies could get opportunities to launch exclusives on Moosejaw's website and in stores.

Context: Moosejaw, owned by Walmart, opened a downtown Bentonville retail location in 2021. It's one of only 12 stores in the U.S.

What to watch: Applications will be accepted from companies nationwide through Feb. 2.

Go deeper:

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios NW Arkansas.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More NW Arkansas stories

No stories could be found

NW Arkansaspostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios NW Arkansas.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more