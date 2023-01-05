Outdoor retailer Moosejaw and ICELab, an outdoor-focused accelerator at Western Colorado University (WCU), are looking for startups to participate in the Moosejaw Outdoor Accelerator.

Why it matters: The outdoor recreation industry is booming in NWA, with an increased number of entrepreneurs focusing on Arkansas' natural resources for mountain biking, paddling and spelunking.

Business incubators and accelerators like the University of Arkansas' GORP are helping build a network of outdoor-focused businesses and investors.

Details: Four early-stage companies with an outdoor product or service will be selected for the free eight-week program.

Five weeks will be held at the WCU campus in Gunnison, Colorado, and one week will be in Salt Lake City.

Moosejaw employees will lead sessions in strategy, marketing, e-commerce and retail.

Participating companies could get opportunities to launch exclusives on Moosejaw's website and in stores.

Context: Moosejaw, owned by Walmart, opened a downtown Bentonville retail location in 2021. It's one of only 12 stores in the U.S.

What to watch: Applications will be accepted from companies nationwide through Feb. 2.

Go deeper: