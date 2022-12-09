Scott Simon made conservation cool in Arkansas
On the surface, Scott Simon is a mild-mannered biologist.
- But he's more like Superman on a motorcycle.
What's happening: A 26-year veteran of The Nature Conservancy, Simon is leaving the Arkansas chapter at the end of December to lead a yet-to-be-named foundation for the Don and Millie Nelms family, who owns Adventure Subaru.
State of play: Use of public lands for drilling oil, pipelines and private ranching has been a political hot button in recent years, whipping up environmentalists and pro-drillers into emotional fervor.
- TNC stays out of the political fray, quietly focusing on public-private collaboration to conserve and restore the health of natural ecosystems on the lands it manages.
Why it matters: Equally at ease in a boardroom as he is hip-deep in a rushing river, Simon has cultivated conservation as a priority in the Natural State, attracting millions of investment dollars from companies and families during his tenure.
- Outdoor recreation, which is indirectly enhanced by TNC's work, is valued at $3.5 billion of the state's GDP.
- Yes, and: The Arkansas chapter and its partners generally report one to two previously unknown species of plant or animal each year, Simon said.
By the numbers: In Arkansas, about 320,000 acres — roughly the size of Lafayette County — are managed by TNC. Land is purchased outright, donated or co-managed through private agreements.
- Alongside partners, sometimes as team-building exercises, TNC plants 3.5 million trees in the state each year.
- Dozens of river and cave restoration projects have kicked off and been completed in the past 20 years.
What they're saying: "Scott is a scientist, a conservationist and a skillful leader," Stacy Hurst, Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism secretary, told Axios via email.
- "His work in protecting and managing land for conservation in Arkansas has been instrumental in protecting the best of our state," she said.
The intrigue: Simon rides a BMW R1200GS motorcycle almost everywhere.
- It's like meditation, he said.
- Even so, it involves the "regular, involuntary dismount" when he's off-road.
What's next: Simon plans to move to NWA, and TNC is looking for a new director.
- A timeline hasn't been set for filling the role, a spokesperson told us.
Worth's thought bubble: Simon embodies the "we not me" mentality and is a guy who can riff on minutiae, but always puts the global picture into perspective.
More NW Arkansas stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios NW Arkansas.