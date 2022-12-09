Scott Simon made conservation cool in Arkansas

On the surface, Scott Simon is a mild-mannered biologist.

But he's more like Superman on a motorcycle.

What's happening: A 26-year veteran of The Nature Conservancy, Simon is leaving the Arkansas chapter at the end of December to lead a yet-to-be-named foundation for the Don and Millie Nelms family, who owns Adventure Subaru.

State of play: Use of public lands for drilling oil, pipelines and private ranching has been a political hot button in recent years, whipping up environmentalists and pro-drillers into emotional fervor.

TNC stays out of the political fray, quietly focusing on public-private collaboration to conserve and restore the health of natural ecosystems on the lands it manages.

Why it matters: Equally at ease in a boardroom as he is hip-deep in a rushing river, Simon has cultivated conservation as a priority in the Natural State, attracting millions of investment dollars from companies and families during his tenure.

Outdoor recreation, which is indirectly enhanced by TNC's work, is valued at $3.5 billion of the state's GDP.

Yes, and: The Arkansas chapter and its partners generally report one to two previously unknown species of plant or animal each year, Simon said.

By the numbers: In Arkansas, about 320,000 acres — roughly the size of Lafayette County — are managed by TNC. Land is purchased outright, donated or co-managed through private agreements.

Alongside partners, sometimes as team-building exercises, TNC plants 3.5 million trees in the state each year.

Dozens of river and cave restoration projects have kicked off and been completed in the past 20 years.

What they're saying: "Scott is a scientist, a conservationist and a skillful leader," Stacy Hurst, Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism secretary, told Axios via email.

"His work in protecting and managing land for conservation in Arkansas has been instrumental in protecting the best of our state," she said.

The intrigue: Simon rides a BMW R1200GS motorcycle almost everywhere.

It's like meditation, he said.

Even so, it involves the "regular, involuntary dismount" when he's off-road.

What's next: Simon plans to move to NWA, and TNC is looking for a new director.

A timeline hasn't been set for filling the role, a spokesperson told us.

Worth's thought bubble: Simon embodies the "we not me" mentality and is a guy who can riff on minutiae, but always puts the global picture into perspective.