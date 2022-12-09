1 hour ago - News

Scott Simon made conservation cool in Arkansas

Worth Sparkman

Photo: Courtesy of The Nature Conservancy

On the surface, Scott Simon is a mild-mannered biologist.

  • But he's more like Superman on a motorcycle.

What's happening: A 26-year veteran of The Nature Conservancy, Simon is leaving the Arkansas chapter at the end of December to lead a yet-to-be-named foundation for the Don and Millie Nelms family, who owns Adventure Subaru.

State of play: Use of public lands for drilling oil, pipelines and private ranching has been a political hot button in recent years, whipping up environmentalists and pro-drillers into emotional fervor.

  • TNC stays out of the political fray, quietly focusing on public-private collaboration to conserve and restore the health of natural ecosystems on the lands it manages.

Why it matters: Equally at ease in a boardroom as he is hip-deep in a rushing river, Simon has cultivated conservation as a priority in the Natural State, attracting millions of investment dollars from companies and families during his tenure.

  • Outdoor recreation, which is indirectly enhanced by TNC's work, is valued at $3.5 billion of the state's GDP.
  • Yes, and: The Arkansas chapter and its partners generally report one to two previously unknown species of plant or animal each year, Simon said.

By the numbers: In Arkansas, about 320,000 acres — roughly the size of Lafayette County — are managed by TNC. Land is purchased outright, donated or co-managed through private agreements.

  • Alongside partners, sometimes as team-building exercises, TNC plants 3.5 million trees in the state each year.
  • Dozens of river and cave restoration projects have kicked off and been completed in the past 20 years.

What they're saying: "Scott is a scientist, a conservationist and a skillful leader," Stacy Hurst, Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism secretary, told Axios via email.

  • "His work in protecting and managing land for conservation in Arkansas has been instrumental in protecting the best of our state," she said.

The intrigue: Simon rides a BMW R1200GS motorcycle almost everywhere.

  • It's like meditation, he said.
  • Even so, it involves the "regular, involuntary dismount" when he's off-road.

What's next: Simon plans to move to NWA, and TNC is looking for a new director.

  • A timeline hasn't been set for filling the role, a spokesperson told us.

Worth's thought bubble: Simon embodies the "we not me" mentality and is a guy who can riff on minutiae, but always puts the global picture into perspective.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios NW Arkansas.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More NW Arkansas stories

No stories could be found

NW Arkansaspostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios NW Arkansas.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more