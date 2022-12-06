Sarah Huckabee Sanders nominates public safety secretary

Sarah Huckabee Sanders after speaking during the Conservative Political Action Conference in 2021. Photo: Elijah Nouvelage/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Gov.-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders said she will nominate state police troop commander Mike Hagar to her cabinet.

If confirmed by the Arkansas Senate, Hagar will serve as secretary of public safety and director of the state police.

The big picture: The governor-elect's cabinet members will advise her on various state government departments — from agriculture to veterans affairs — and lead their respective offices.

Why it matters: The secretary of public safety oversees the state agencies tasked with ensuring safety and security of residents through law enforcement and emergency management services.

The Commission on Law Enforcement Standards and Training, Arkansas State Police, Division of Emergency Management, Crime Information Center and the state's crime lab fall under the public safety organization.

Yes, and: Sanders announced the current secretary of public safety, A.J. Gary, will serve as director of the state's Division of Emergency Management.

Flashback: Fifteen cabinet-level positions were created in 2019 when Gov. Asa Hutchinson signed Act 910 into law to streamline state government.

What's next: Sanders will announce another cabinet nominee Tuesday at 11am.

Go deeper: See the news conference.