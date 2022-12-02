5 ways to give back in NWA this season
If you are looking for a way to donate your time or money this holiday season, Northwest Arkansas has a robust catalog of options and opportunities.
Of note: This isn't an exhaustive list of organizations doing good work in NWA — more like a source of inspiration to learn how you can help locally and act.
Help those in poverty.
- Consider donating nonperishables to food pantries, such as Northwest Arkansas Food Bank, Samaritan Community Center and Jane B. Gearheart Full Circle Food Pantry. See a full list of NWA food pantries.
- Donate or volunteer with United Way of Northwest Arkansas.
- Give to 7hills Homeless Center to help people experiencing homelessness afford their medications and transportation to work and appointments. Or you can do laundry for those in temporary housing at New Beginnings, which opened tiny homes in 2021 intended to be a step toward permanent housing.
Give abuse victims a leg up.
- A monetary donation can help Peace at Home Family Shelter cover domestic violence victims' divorce filing fees or the NWA Center for Sexual Assault pay for exam kits and advocacy services.
- Check out the Northwest Arkansas Children's Shelter's holiday wish list or make a donation.
Make exercise and transportation more accessible.
- Donate bikes or dollars to Pedal It Forward to help people to take advantage of cycling opportunities in NWA.
- The Jones Center offers low-cost amenities, such as a gymnasium, pool, fitness center, ice skating rink and fitness classes year round. You can help keep it going.
Bolster physical and mental health.
- Donate blood to the Community Blood Center of the Ozarks. Volunteer or donate to suicide prevention organization Arkansas Crisis Center. Support counseling and medication for mental disorders by donating to Ozark Guidance, or help Northwest Arkansas Equality support HIV testing.
Roll up your sleeves.
- Check your local libraries, animal shelters, schools and community centers for volunteer opportunities.
The bottom line: Many organizations in NWA need any help they can get to maximize what they can do for our community, whether it's this particularly generous time or any other day of the year.
