Arkansas health care and broadband get ARPA nod

Arkansas' American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) Steering Committee on Thursday gave its OK for $91.9 million in ARPA funding to advance various health care-related projects.

Why it matters: The COVID-19 pandemic exposed and exacerbated inadequacies, stress points and financial issues in Arkansas' health care system.

By the numbers: The state received $1.57 billion in 2021, which must be spent on one of eight criteria, including for public health. The committee recommended these plans be funded:

$47.25 million to renovate nursing school facilities, buy educational equipment, raise faculty compensation and help economically disadvantaged students.

$30 million for a substance abuse prevention plan to help treatment centers upgrade facilities, expand services and add beds.

$8.4 million for a domestic violence prevention plan.

$6.25 million to help reopen a Sevier County medical center in southwest Arkansas, which has been without an acute care hospital since 2018.

Yes, and: The committee received some updates on previously discussed projects, notably one for $60 million to prop up struggling rural hospitals.

The money was approved by the steering group in September, but an expenditure review committee for the Arkansas Legislative Council (ALC) didn't like the proposal as written. A new plan that would use a vendor for financial audits and draft recovery plans for 26 rural hospitals will now go to the ALC for review.

Separately, the committee was required to review and approve a plan to expand broadband across the state. The money — $158 million — comes from the capital projects fund directly from the U.S. Treasury and was not part of the steering committee's $1.57 billion bucket.

The bottom line: About $400 million of the state's ARPA funds were yet to be allocated before the steering committee met Thursday.

What's next: The ALC review committee will have to approve funding of the projects before sending them to the full ALC for approval. The review committee is scheduled to meet Dec. 13.