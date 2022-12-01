Trial delayed for Arkansas U.S. Capitol rioter

Richard Barnett of Gravett holds a piece of mail as he sits inside the office of U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi in the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

A trial date for Richard Barnett of Gravette — photographed in the office of U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi during the Jan. 6, 2021 U.S. Capitol riot — has been rescheduled.

Originally set for Dec. 12, the trial will now begin Jan. 9, 2023, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports.

Why it matters: While many involved with the Jan. 6 insurrection have already faced trial, including Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes, Barnett's won't begin until after the two-year anniversary of the event.

Context: Lawyers representing Barnett last week asked to move the trial to March, and the judge granted a "brief continuance."

Barnett is charged with taking a stun gun into the Capitol and obstructing Congress' meeting to certify the Electoral College vote count for the 2020 presidential election.

Flashback: The trial has been repeatedly delayed. It was moved from Sept. 6 to Dec. 12 because Barnett's attorney had COVID-19 and Lyme disease.

The judge recently denied a motion to dismiss charges against Barnett or move the trial to Arkansas. The request claimed President Joe Biden and the congressional Jan. 6 committee have "intentionally and irreparably poisoned the jury pool," the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported.

Meanwhile, Jon Thomas Mott of Yellville pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor for his participation in breaching the U.S. Capitol building.

He could receive a maximum sentence of six months in prison, five years probation and a $5,000 fine.

What we're watching: A pretrial conference for Barnett is scheduled for Jan. 4, and Mott’s sentencing is currently set for March 8.