Where to see lights in NWA this season

If you like lights, you have to head to the downtown Bentonville square. Photo: Alex Golden/Axios

Northwest Arkansas has those who want to get into the holiday spirit covered.

What's happening: You have about a month to enjoy whimsical lights and other seasonal decor.

Fayetteville's downtown square is illuminated with more than 500,000 LED lights each night until Jan. 1, 2023.

Sorry if you missed the Lights of the Ozarks festival and parade, but a walk around the festive square makes for a great way to end a night in downtown Fayetteville.

The Stewart Family Christmas Light Display features lights and inflatable decor, along with a visit from Santa and train and pony rides — a real treat for the kiddos.

Hours are 5-10pm weeknights and 5-11pm weekends at 4279 E. Wyman Road in Fayetteville. Admission costs $8 and is free for kids 2 and younger.

The Bentonville downtown square is decked out in holiday lights with a Christmas tree smack dab in the middle.

Bonus: The Rink at Lawrence Plaza is open downtown for the season, so you can enjoy a winter night straight out of a Hallmark movie.

Downtown Springdale is also a winter wonderland with light displays this season.