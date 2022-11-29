Where to see lights in NWA this season
Northwest Arkansas has those who want to get into the holiday spirit covered.
What's happening: You have about a month to enjoy whimsical lights and other seasonal decor.
Fayetteville's downtown square is illuminated with more than 500,000 LED lights each night until Jan. 1, 2023.
- Sorry if you missed the Lights of the Ozarks festival and parade, but a walk around the festive square makes for a great way to end a night in downtown Fayetteville.
The Stewart Family Christmas Light Display features lights and inflatable decor, along with a visit from Santa and train and pony rides — a real treat for the kiddos.
- Hours are 5-10pm weeknights and 5-11pm weekends at 4279 E. Wyman Road in Fayetteville. Admission costs $8 and is free for kids 2 and younger.
The Bentonville downtown square is decked out in holiday lights with a Christmas tree smack dab in the middle.
- Bonus: The Rink at Lawrence Plaza is open downtown for the season, so you can enjoy a winter night straight out of a Hallmark movie.
Downtown Springdale is also a winter wonderland with light displays this season.
