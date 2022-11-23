2 hours ago - Things to Do

Your post-Thanksgiving weekend plans

Alex Golden
The holidays are in full swing in Northwest Arkansas.

Here are some ways to celebrate this weekend:

Christmas on the Creek: This family-friendly event in downtown Springdale includes a parade, a visit from Santa, a holiday market, a tree and live music from 11am-8pm Saturday.

"The Nutcracker": You have four chances to see the classic at Walton Arts Center this weekend. Get tickets ranging $30-$53.

"It's a Wonderful Life": The film is showing at 7pm Saturday at Victory Theater in Rogers. Get tickets for $10.





