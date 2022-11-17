The University of Arkansas Board of Trustees voted unanimously Wednesday to give interim chancellor Charles Robinson the official job.

Why it matters: This is the top leadership position at the state's flagship higher-ed institution.

Yes, and: Robinson is the first Black person to be in the role.

The intrigue: The decision comes after some indecisiveness. The university revealed in October it narrowed the search from four to two candidates after the board couldn't reach a consensus.

The search came down to Robinson and Daniel Reed, a computational science professor at the University of Utah who also worked as provost and senior vice president for academic affairs.

UA System president Donald Bobbitt wanted to hire Reed, and proposed that Robinson take his former job as provost back with a salary equal to or greater than his earnings as interim chancellor, the Arkansas Times first reported. Robinson declined, saying he'd rather be in the running for chancellor.

Steuart Walton endorsed Reed, citing his experience at Microsoft.

A total of 12 former student body presidents endorsed Robinson, pointing to his track record with the school and stating they know and trust him.

Background: Robinson has worn many hats in his 23 years at the university. He started as a professor and has since had roles such as executive vice chancellor for student and academic affairs, vice chancellor for diversity and community and vice provost for diversity.

Robinson established the College Access Initiative, a readiness outreach program for underrepresented students and he led the main capital campaign initiative for Advance Arkansas, a $10 million scholarship effort for first-generation, low-income Arkansans, according to the university.

Under his leadership, the U of A constructed Adohi Hall, a $79 million student residence that's the only dorm in the United States to use cross-laminated timber, a construction process that reduces environmental impact.

Robinson also oversaw a $22 million expansion of the Pat Walker Health Center and helped plan the Student Success Center, a facility focused on increasing access to services on campus.

Robinson's research and teaching focuses on Southern history and race relations, African American studies, sexuality in history and civil rights.

What's next: Robinson will receive a three-year contract, the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported.