Tyson Foods reports earnings and CFO review

Tyson Foods said Monday that independent members of its board of directors will launch a "thorough review" of its chief financial officer's arrest last week.

CEO Donnie King declined to address specifics about the board's audit or to speculate on ramifications, noting the company has a "robust governance program" in place and that he has confidence in the process.

Driving the news: CFO John R. Tyson, son of the company's chairman, was arrested Nov. 6 on public intoxication and criminal trespassing charges after being found asleep in the home of a woman who said she didn't know him.

The Wall Street Journal reported last week that Tyson would seek counseling for alcohol usage, citing an internal memo.

What they're saying: "I'm embarrassed, and I want to let you know that I take full responsibility for my actions," Tyson said on a call with analysts Monday. "I also want to apologize to our investors, as I have to our employees."

Tyson declined to answer additional questions from the media related to counseling or the incident.

Meanwhile, the company's net income for its fourth quarter that ended Oct. 1 fell to $538 million from $1.35 billion a year earlier.

Sales volume for the fourth quarter in its pork and prepared foods segments were down, while beef volume was flat, the company said in its earnings release.

Quarterly operating income from beef fell to $375 million from more than $1.1 billion a year earlier.

The company's pork segment lost $55 million as hog herds shrank and labor and freight costs rose.

Yes, but: King said the meat company's results for the full year set sales and earnings records.

Its annual net income was $3.23 billion, up 6% from $3.04 billion at the end of 2021.

Tyson Foods reported year-end revenue of $53.28 billion, up from $47 billion in 2021.

Disclosure: Reporter Worth Sparkman formerly worked at Tyson Foods