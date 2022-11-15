Homebuying in Northwest Arkansas is finally easier, but not cheaper

Data: Freddie Mac; Chart: Madison Dong/Axios Visuals

Northwest Arkansas' real estate market is starting to level off, according to the latest data from Redfin/MLS.

Why it matters: Northwest Arkansas metro buyers longed for a little relief after two-plus years of plummeting inventory and sky-high home prices.

Mortgage rates started to surge in May and have since passed 7%, squeezing homebuyer budgets.

By the numbers: NWA's inventory is up 27.7%, and pending sales are down 16.5% since May.

Median home sales prices fell from $340,000 to $327,000 from May to September.

Sellers are increasingly dropping their asking prices, the data shows, with roughly 34% of listings seeing price cuts in September, up from 21.5% in May.

Meanwhile, a shrinking share of homes sold above list price. In September, 28% of homes in NWA sold over list price, down from 50.6% in May.

Homes are now sitting on the market more than twice as long. Listings in May sold in five days on average, compared to 13 days in September.

Yes, but: Monthly mortgage payments are significantly more expensive than they were a year ago.

The bottom line: While the Northwest Arkansas market is calmer, rising mortgage rates may keep homeownership out of reach for many.