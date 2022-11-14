Bella Vista introduces a new late night pub

The former American Legion building in Bella Vista has transformed into Shredder's Public House, hence its new funky geometric designs on the exterior.

The intrigue: Bella Vista is a former retirement community. It's a beautiful place with trails, lakes and golf courses, but the town is not exactly known for its vibrant nightlife or bustling restaurant scene.

The verdict: Bravo to this local spot for filling a gap. I went for lunch, and it's family friendly and has a menu with everything you'd want in a moderately priced pub without being too basic — wood-fired pizzas, burgers, sandwiches, soups and salads.

This 28-year-old Bella Vista resident didn't miss a beat checking out the new pub that's open until 1am and has a stage for live music.

And I can totally see going back to get late night beers and appetizers and hearing some live music on the weekends.

The Artsy. Photo: Alex Golden/Axios

What to order: I highly recommend the Artsy pizza with artichoke hearts, Italian sausage, mushrooms, onions, mozzarella and basil pesto with marinara sauce.

Also the Basic Witch — vodka, pumpkin, vanilla, cinnamon and cream — is such a good fall cocktail.

When and where: 10:30am-2pm and 4-10pm Sunday through Wednesday and 10:30am-2pm and 4pm-1am Thursday through Saturday at 1889 Bella Vista Way.