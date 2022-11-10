Northwest Arkansas didn't see any upset wins for state Senate or state House, and the makeup of the legislature remains deeply red.

What happened: NWA voters chose Republicans in all contested races except one — Democratic state Rep. David Whitaker won with 52% of the vote over Republican Brian Hester in state Representative District 22, which includes parts of Farmington and Fayetteville. A few Democrats ran unopposed and will hold their seats.

The intrigue: Washington County in particular leans further left than most of the state, with Democrats Whitaker, state Sen. Greg Leding and state Reps. Nicole Clowney and Denise Garner representing parts of the county.

Other NWA state representative results:

District 9 — Republican DeAnna Hodges won with 49.98% of the vote in a three-way race against Democrat Diana Gonzales Worthen, who got 46.2%, and Libertarian Steven Stilling.

District 10 — Republican Mindy McAlindon took 56% of the vote over Democrat Kate Schaffer.

District 11 — Republican Rebecca Burkes won 61% of the vote over Democrat Rey Hernandez.

District 12 — Republican Hope Hendren Duke won 77% of the vote over Libertarian D. Michael Gill.

District 13 — Republican R. Scott Richardson won 56% of the vote over Democrat Jen Standerfer.

District 14 — Republican Grant Hodges won 63% of the vote over Democrat Brian Eaton.

District 15: Republican state Rep. John P. Carr brought in 59% of the vote over Democrat Rachel Cox.

District 18 — Republican state Rep. Robin Lundstrum won 62% of the vote over Democrat Monique Jones.

District 19 — Republican Steve Unger collected 54% of the vote over Democrat Paula Irwin.

District 23 — Republican Kendra Moore won 73% of the vote over Libertarian Ryan Hanson.

District 25 — Republican Chad Puryear got 65% of the vote over Democrat Caitlin Oxford.

NWA state Senate results:

District 31 — Republican state Rep. Clint Penzo brought in 60% of the vote over Democrat Lisa Parks.

District 34 – Republican state Rep. Jim Dotson emerged triumphant with 70% of the vote over libertarian J.P. DeVilliers.

District 35 – Republican Tyler Dees won 74% of the vote over Libertarian Doug Peterson.

