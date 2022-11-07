Data: University of Arkansas; Arkansas Poll; Chart: Axios Visuals

Arkansans are more concerned about the economy than education or taxes, according to results of the 24th annual Arkansas Poll released last week.

39% of respondents said the economy is top of mind, up from 23% in October 2020.

Why it matters: The poll provides a snapshot and historical perspective of residents' feelings surrounding current events, policy and political figures.

Plus: It's one indicator of what issues are most important to potential voters.

Driving the news: How voters cast their ballots Tuesday will determine which party has the majority say in U.S. Congress, Arkansas' chief executive and the next tier of state leaders below the governor's office.

By the numbers: The poll was conducted in October. Key findings:

34% of respondents identified as a Republican, down from 40% in 2020.

48% said they identify as conservative, while only 14% said they were liberal.

21% predict they'll be better off financially in a year, down from 34% in 2020.

Yes, but: 55% said they feel the state is headed in the right direction, while 32% say it's going the wrong way.

Of note: The Arkansas Poll was conducted between Oct. 13-31 with 801 random adult Arkansans. Its margin of error is +/- 3.5%.

Meanwhile, Axios' midterm dashboard shows jobs, taxes, firearms and wages — in that order — as the most searched for issues in Arkansas' four congressional districts.

