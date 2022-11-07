Arkansas sees minor uptick in early voting

Early voting numbers are a little — about 6% — higher than the 2018 midterm election garnered, according to data from the Arkansas secretary of state's office.

By the numbers: As of the end of the day Thursday, 363,631 people in Arkansas had voted, compared to 342,570 by the end of the Thursday before Election Day in 2018, the data shows.

Zoom in: As of the end of the day Thursday, 40,070 people in Benton County and 28,750 people in Washington County had voted.

While most early voting locations are available for 11 business days prior to Election Day, Nov. 8 still sees the biggest turnout.

A total of 898,793 people voted in the 2018 midterms, the secretary of state's press secretary Chris Powell told Axios.

What's next: Tuesday is your last day to head to the polls. Find your sample ballot and voting locations online.