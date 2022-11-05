5 ways to give back in Northwest Arkansas
The season of giving is almost upon us, so we found a few volunteer opportunities with local organizations that need your help.
- But don't stop here. There are dozens of other worthy causes in and around NWA.
1. Help out at a local animal shelter
Walk dogs or socialize cats at the Fayetteville Animal Shelter.
Why it matters: Volunteering helps animals at the shelter find a caring home.
What to expect: Opportunities include advocating for pet adoption, foster care, bathing and grooming dogs and more.
Details: While anyone can volunteer, those under the age of 16 will need a parent or guardian present. You must be at least 18 years old to walk dogs.
What's next: Attend an upcoming volunteer orientation or contact the shelter to learn more.
2. Give back to service members
Donate supplies to Socks and Cookies, a local nonprofit that sends care packages to deployed troops.
Why it matters: The donated snacks, hygiene kits and other items provide troops a "piece of home" while they are away from loved ones.
How to help: Purchase items from the organization's Amazon charity list or drop off donations at their Rogers office.
Other needs: The organization also collects donations for baby care packages that support deployed military families.
3. Feed the hungry
Get involved at the Northwest Arkansas Food Bank.
Why it matters: Last year, the organization distributed more than 14 million pounds of food and provided 11.3 million meals in the region.
What to expect: Volunteers sort and pack items in the distribution center or prepare and load mobile pantries.
Details: Peruse the schedule and register to volunteer online. You must be at least 13 years old to participate, and those under 16 need an adult present.
Other needs: Join or host a food drive for items on the food bank's needs list.
4. Sustain a public library
Donate books or pick up shifts at The Friendly Bookstore, an all-volunteer operation supporting the Rogers Public Library.
Why it matters: The store is stocked with donations, and sales proceeds go toward the library's lunch and learn programs, summer reading club and other community services.
What to expect: Jobs range from greeting customers and checking them out to curating book sections and leading shifts.
Details: Volunteers are asked to commit to at least four three-hour shifts a month. Apply online.
Other needs: Donations are accepted at the store from 11am-3pm Tuesday through Saturday.
5. Support those experiencing homelessness
Volunteer at 7hills Homeless Center or donate from the organization's needs list.
Why it matters: The center supplies food and other basic needs and resources to people experiencing homelessness and provides housing services.
What to expect: Weekly shifts include serving meals, helping in the food pantry and organizing items in the donation room.
Details: Commit to at least one day per week for at least two hours between 8:30am-3pm. Sign up online.
- Volunteers must be at least 18 years old.
Other needs: Clothing, hygiene products and other items can be dropped off on weekdays at their Day Center in Fayetteville.
Know a worthy cause? Email us at [email protected], and we may feature your nonprofit in an upcoming newsletter.
