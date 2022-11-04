Fall back: the latest on daylight saving time in Arkansas

Yup, this is that weekend — the one many despise because it gets dark earlier.

And the one some people love because they get an extra hour of sleep.

Driving the news: Daylight saving time ends at 2am on Sunday, Nov. 6, when our phone clocks automatically fall back an hour and the coffee pot timer is suddenly wrong.

The big picture: One 2020 study led by Colorado sleep researchers says there are more traffic accidents following the switch to daylight saving time. Another estimates pedestrian and car fatalities would be reduced — by nearly 400 people a year — if we kept daylight saving time permanently.

Meanwhile, a biology professor at the University of Washington says standard time aligns more closely with the body’s circadian rhythms.

Flashback: A federal bill, the Sunshine Protection Act, to make daylight saving time permanent cleared the U.S. Senate in March, but stalled in the U.S. House.

Federal law says states can move to standard time, but must have the approval of Congress to adopt year-round daylight saving time.

Zoom in: Arkansas lawmakers seem as confused on the subject as a sleepy toddler told to get out of bed Monday morning. They've introduced competing bills over the years:

HB1368, introduced in 2019, sought to adopt standard time year-round for Arkansas. The bill was later withdrawn by its author.

HB1017, introduced in 2021, sought to adopt daylight saving time year-round, but it died in a Senate committee last October.

Zoom out: One of Axios' reporters in Phoenix, Jeremy Duda, provided us with this perspective: "Arizonans are fiercely proud of our refusal to take part in daylight saving time."

The bottom line: Nothing has changed. We'll keep doing this twice a year until lawmakers decide otherwise.

Worth's thought bubble: We're so polarized, we can't even agree on what time it is.