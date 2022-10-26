Arkansas' medical marijuana stats

Data: Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration and Arkansas Department of Health; Chart: Axios Visuals

The number of active medical marijuana patients in Arkansas increased steadily through 2022 from about 83,000 at the end of 2021 to about 92,000 at the end of September.

The big picture: The figures come from the state's Department of Health via the Department of Finance and Administration's monthly report.

DFA's reporting system changed in 2021, and ADH's reports are annual, so comparisons back to the first sale in June 2019 weren't readily available.

By the numbers: Since 2019, Arkansas has collected about $81 million in taxes, and $62 million of that has been directed to the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, for its work to obtain a National Cancer Institute designation.

The dispensaries in Bentonville and Fayetteville have sold about 20% of the state's medical marijuana (MMJ) total through September this year, more than 7,414 pounds.

What they're saying: "As a region, Northwest Arkansas continues to lead the state in medical marijuana sales," Scott Hardin, spokesperson with DFA said.

Of note: The Department of Health didn't immediately respond to our question about the dip in November of last year.

