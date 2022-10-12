They set it on fire while it's still safely in the foil. Photo: Alex Golden/Axios

I thought it's time I let you in on my favorite local sushi place.

Why it's great: Blu Fin Sushi Bar & Grill in Springdale is my go-to spot. They also have an a la carte menu with basics like rice, noodles, chicken and shrimp, so you can craft your own no-frills plate in addition to entrees.

The prices, including specialty cocktails, are reasonable. Our bill for two topped out at $70 including tax and a 20% tip for two entrees, two appetizers and two alcoholic beverages — not bad for a date night that features seafood.

What to order: The Northern Lights roll, which a server excitingly lights on fire at your table, has tempura shrimp, crab and avocado, topped with salmon, spicy mayo and eel sauce. Try it with the Blu Margarita.

Yes, and: There's no shame in getting chicken fried rice, especially because I'm willing to vouch that Blu Fin has the best I've eaten in NWA. It's not so greasy and has a nice, peppery flavor.

When and where: 4276 W. Sunset Ave., Ste. B in Springdale. Hours are 11am-1:30pm and 4:30-8:30pm Tuesday through Friday and 4:30-8:30pm Saturday and Sunday.