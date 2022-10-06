Tyson Foods to shift Illinois and South Dakota workers to Springdale HQ

Tyson Foods said Wednesday it will shutter its U.S. satellite corporate campuses in Chicago and Dakota Dunes, South Dakota, and move employees to its world headquarters in Springdale.

Why it matters: Tyson can shed some pricey office assets and boost NWA's economy by bringing even more higher-wage earners to town.

Yes, but: Not all employees will be willing or able to relocate, and the absence of company leaders in key markets could hinder relationships with suppliers, customers and potential talent.

A spokesperson told Talk Business & Politics that the company will pay for relocation, and those who choose not to move will receive a severance package based on years of service.

By the numbers: A spokesperson for Tyson told Axios about 1,000 people would be impacted, but the company's website says there are about 650 at each location.

The company said no layoffs are associated with the announcement.

A research and development center in Downers Grove, Illinois, is also part of the closures.

The company said "phased relocation" will begin early next year.

Background: The Dakota Dunes campus was part of Tyson's 2001 acquisition of ibp, inc. The Illinois locations were part of an $8.5 billion acquisition of The Hillshire Brands Company in 2014.

What's next: Tyson will expand its Springdale campus, incorporating new indoor and outdoor spaces, and remodel some of its existing facilities.

Disclosure: Reporter Worth Sparkman formerly worked at Tyson Foods.