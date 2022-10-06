Road trip guide: a great time in Tulsa

Tulsa is steeped in history, culture, art and activism — and luckily it’s only about two hours from Northwest Arkansas.

Here’s what to do and where to eat and stay if you go.

Where to eat

Mondo's Ristorante Italian

Mondo's has been a staple in Tulsa since 1969. The Italian restaurant’s menu features classic dishes like lasagna, ravioli and chicken parmigiana.

Hours: 11am-11pm Monday-Thursday, 11am-11pm Friday-Saturday. closed Sunday.

11am-11pm Monday-Thursday, 11am-11pm Friday-Saturday. closed Sunday. Address: 3534 S. Peoria Ave.

White River Fish Market

The casual eatery, which has been around for 90 years, has a display case from which you can pick out your seafood of choice. They’ve got everything from oysters to halibut, plus fried alligator and frog legs.

Hours: 10am-8pm Monday-Saturday, closed Sunday.

10am-8pm Monday-Saturday, closed Sunday. Address: 1105 E. Kenosha St.

Leon's Smoke Shack BBQ

The straightforward menu includes slap potatoes, brisket, bologna, hot links, ribs, sausage, pulled pork and classic barbecue sides like slaw. The daily lunch special (a bologna sandwich, chips and a drink) is just $7.

The 601 S. Sheridan Road location is open 11am-6pm Thursday-Saturday.

The 529 E. Third St. location is open 11am-3pm Tuesday-Thursday and 11am-8pm Friday-Saturday.

Lowood

For a splurge dinner, consider the chef’s tasting menu at Lowood, starring locally sourced ingredients. You’ll be seated at the bar to watch your meal being cooked.

Hours: 5-10pm Tuesday-Thursday, 5-11pm Friday-Saturday, closed Sunday-Monday.

5-10pm Tuesday-Thursday, 5-11pm Friday-Saturday, closed Sunday-Monday. Address: 817 E. Third St.

Things to do

Gathering Place

You could spend an entire day at this 66.5-acre park along the Arkansas River. They have paddle boats and kayaks, art installations, cafes, suspension bridges, sports courts, a skate park and a 5-acre children’s playground.

Hours: 9am-9pm daily.

9am-9pm daily. Address: 2650 S. John Williams Way.

Photo: Shane Bevel, courtesy of Gathering Place

Philbrook Museum of Art

Spend a few hours meandering the 25-acre scenic garden and taking in the museum’s art collections from around the world. Tickets are $12 for adults and free for kids 17 and under.

Hours: 9am-5pm Wednesday-Sunday, closed Monday-Tuesday.

9am-5pm Wednesday-Sunday, closed Monday-Tuesday. Address: 2727 S. Rockford Rd.

Cain's Ballroom

This music venue in the heart of Tulsa’s arts district has concerts and live entertainment several nights a month.

See the lineup and ticket prices here.

Address: 423 N. Main St.

Tour historic Greenwood

Greenwood Rising and the Greenwood Cultural Center give visitors a lens into the neighborhood’s history of Black wealth and the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre. These spaces are also meant to help move conversations about racial reconciliation forward.

Photo: Christopher Creese/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Take a Tulsa Architecture Tour

Design nerds unite. This 1.5-hour tour shows off some of the city’s architecturally significant buildings and takes you through Tulsa’s Art Deco history.

Tickets: $25 (book here).

$25 (book here). Address: Starts at 511 S. Boston Ave.

Where to stay

Cozy Family Retreat

With four bedrooms, a gracious front porch, pool and large living areas, this house is ideal for a family or group vacation.

Nightly rate: $189+.

$189+. Location: Maple Ridge area.

Photo courtesy of Airbnb

Photo courtesy of Airbnb

Midtown Tudor Duplex

If architectural charm is a priority for you, this Tudor duplex with all original Tulsan artwork might do the trick. It sleeps two and would be great for a romantic getaway or solo trip.

Nightly rate: $75+.

$75+. Location: Sunrise Terrace area.

Photo courtesy of Airbnb

Photo courtesy of Airbnb

Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

The Hard Rock has built-in entertainment, including concerts, a casino, pool and golf course. Plus, it’s a four-star hotel.